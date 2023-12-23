Ho Teaching Hospital holds thanksgiving, Carols Service 

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Dec. 23, GNA – The Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region has held a Thanksgiving and Carols Service to mark the end of the year.

Dr John Tampuori, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to God for his protection, care and love during the year.

He commended the Governing Board, the Management team, and the Departmental and Unit Heads and the staff for their commitment and dedication to service.

The CEO also thanked the Ministry of Health for its numerous supports to the facility and handing over to them the Infectious Disease Centre.

He disclosed that the institution’s Family Health Centre, which is presently undergoing construction, was roughly 60 per cent finished, and they were working non-stop to finish the building in time, for it to open for business in January next year.

Dr Tampuori said the Hospital would continue to improve patient care and also invest in areas currently lacking by bringing in the cadre of staff needed to provide such services.

He said though there were a few flaws in the system, especially regarding the way staff interacted with clients and their families, efforts were being made to rectify the situation.

Dr Tampuori said they would continue to train and re-orientate the staff on their communications with clients, and also invest in the resources required to give the best care to the clients.

The CEO said the installation and services provided by the two fully functional CT scans at the facility had enhanced the reporting of investigations.

“It is also worthy to note that even though some other teaching hospitals are struggling to offer dialysis services, we have had no issue in providing service in that regard,” he said.

Apostle Dr Dela Quampah, in an exhortation, noted that Jesus was born in the manger because He (Jesus) was the Lamb of God who took away the sins of the world.

He entreated men to accord women the needed respect as Christ did, noting that women were valuable treasures that God cherished.

Apostle Quampah implored all to give their lives to Christ, saying that Christ turned ordinary things into extraordinary ones.

