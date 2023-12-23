My priority is to improve education and agriculture in Asante-Akim South — Eric Amofa 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Juaso (Ash), Dec. 23, GNA – Mr Eric Amofa, a New Patroitic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Asante-Akim South Constituency, has identified education and agriculture as his key priorities to transform the area.

He said investing in the two sectors was the way forward to improving the livelihoods of the people, through accelerated development targeted at the youth.

He was addressing the media after picking his nomination forms at the constituency office of the party at Juaso, to contest for the seat which is currently occupied by Mr Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the Deputy Minister for Railway Development.

Upgrading educational infrastructure across the constituency, he noted, could be the game changer in the people’s quest for speedy development and that he was the right person to lead that agenda on behalf the good people of Asante-Akim South.

“We need to upgrade at least five senior high schools in the constituency to modern status with all facilities needed for quality tuition,” he argued.

On agriculture, Mr Amofa said it had always been the mainstay of the local economy and required strategic investment to increase food production while increasing incomes of farmers.

He underlined the need to deliberately encourage the youth to go into commercial farming as a business and a sustainable strategy to tackle youth unemployment.

“We are going to look at about 20,000 acres of farmlands purposely for youth agriculture where we shall bring in investors to support the youth to venture into large scale farming,” Mr Amofa hinted.

He said representatives of the people in Parliament were critical to their developmental aspirations, hence the need to make the right choice among the aspirants.

“It is important to send someone who can make a strong case for the people to parliament so that the government will always be aware of the challenges confronting them,” he emphasised.

He encouraged the delegates not to fall for any enticement to win their votes, but strictly consider competence of the aspirants to decide.

