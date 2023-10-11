57th Training for Young African Journalists ends in Cario

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Cario, Egypt, Oct 11, GNA – The Union of African Journalists (UAJ) has held a closing ceremony for the 57th Training Course for Young African Journalists at the National Radio and Television house of Egypt, in Cairo.

The programme, which was organised in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR), was designed to build the capacity of participants and empower them in delivering their mandate.

The three-week programme, which began on September 16, 2023, took the participants through discussions on political, economic and media related issues.

Notable among the topics are the empowerment of women and youth, food and water security in Africa, BRICS and the scramble for Africa and its natural resources, mobile Journalism, scientific Journalism, New Media and Artificial Intelligence.

The training also included working visits to selected media houses to have first hand information on their day to day operations, as well as a tour of the Egyptian capital, the city of Alexandria, and other places of interest.

In his address, Mr Karam Gabre, President of the SCMR, urged the trainees to prioritise issues on the environment

Mr Mohamed Hegazi, Advisor to the Ministry of Local Development and International Cooperation, and Member of the UJA, who spoke on behalf of Mr Mahfouz El Ansari, President of the UAJ, noted that the objective of the UJA among other things, was to promote the African Union and experience sharing among journalists.

He urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge acquired, and congratulated them for successfully completing the course.

Essi Akorfa Brathold from Togo, who spoke on behalf of the participants, expressed appreciation to the UAJ and the SCMR for the opportunity and pledged the commitment of participants to make good use of the knowledge gained for the betterment of their respective countries, the African continent, and the world at large.

Since its establishment in 1974, the UAJ, which is gearing up towards the celebration of its golden jubilee next year, has trained close to 2000 Journalists from various African countries.

In total, 18 young journalists and Presidents of two selected Journalists Unions drawn from Ghana, Burkina Faso, Congo, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe were in the Egyptian capital for the training course.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

