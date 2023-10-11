EPCG congratulates Selorm Gafah for winning GMB 2023 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Oct. 11, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has congratulated Miss Selorm Magdalene Gafah, a teacher, for being crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2023, a prestigious pageant promoting the culture of the country.

Miss Gafah, a member of the Christian Youth Builders of the Church, won the fiercely contested pageant on Sunday.

She took home a car, 15,000 cedis, and a trip to Dubai, among other juicy prizes.

The Reverend Dr Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly, EPCG, commended the contestant for the sterling performance.

“On behalf of the General Assembly Council of the Church and the entire membership of the Church, I wish to convey our heartwarming congratulations to our dear daughter and friend, Selorm, for emerging the overall winner of the enviable crown,” he said.

“The entire Church is proud to associate with your fiercely fought victory.”

The Church appreciated the task she put on herself and the sleepless nights to prepare for the ultimate crown, Rev. Dr Dzanku said.

“Your hard work, commitment, fortitude and perseverance has characterised your determination that has brought you this far, Selorm we say well done.”

He said Selorm’s victory had projected higher the image of the Church and the Volta Region, which had broadened their smiles after 13 long years of waiting.

The “can do spirit” she exhibited had borne fruits and was worth celebrating and emulating and by all.

“The Church wishes you success in your future endeavors.”

Five contestants went through to the grand finale.

They were Selorm, representing the Volta Region, Naa Ayeley, Greater Accra, Kwartemaa, Bono Region, Aduanege, Upper East, and Nurah, Northern Region.

GNA

