Israel-Hamas war: Ghanaian-Israeli Parliamentary friendship Association declares support for Israel

Accra, Oct 11, GNA – Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda and the Chairman of the Ghanaian-Israeli Parliamentary friendship Association, has joined other Chairmen of the Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide to express their unwavering support for the State of Israel.

In statement signed and presented to Israeli Congress, the caucuses Chairmen commended the courage and determination displayed in the ongoing “Swords of Iron” operation aimed at neutralising the threat posed by Hamas and ensuring the safety and security of the Israeli people.

It said the people of Israel had endured relentless acts of terror and aggression by Hamas, an internationally recognised terrorist organisation that consistently undermined peace and stability in the region.

The Association noted that the operation “Swords of Iron” represented a necessary response to protect the lives and dignity of Israeli citizens.

“We firmly believe in Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens from acts of terror and aggression,” it said.

The statement said the safety and well-being of any nation’s citizens were paramount, and Israel, like any other sovereign State, had the right and duty to take appropriate measures to ensure the security of its people for as long as they deemed necessary.

The Chairman urged the international community to stand in solidarity with Israel and support its efforts to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

“It is crucial that Hamas and all terrorist organisations are held accountable for their actions, and pressure is exerted to cease acts of violence and terror that undermine the prospects of peace and

stability in the region.

“We stand united in support of Israel and its determination to protect its citizens and uphold the values of freedom, democracy, and peace,” it said.

GNA

