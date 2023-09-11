154 Armoured Regiment names building after late Trooper Imoro Sheriff

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

New Dormaa-Sunyani, Sept. 11, GNA – The 154 Armoured Regiment, one of the three Units at the 3Garrison in Sunyani, which is under the 15 Armoured Brigade, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, has named the Junior Ranks recreation block after the late Trooper Imoro Sheriff.

It would be recalled that the late Trooper Sheriff, a junior officer of the 154 Regiment, was tragically killed by some unidentified individuals at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region in March 2023.

The newly-named facility, ‘CheckPoint 5566’ would serve as a dedicated space for relaxation and entertainment for young soldiers after a long day of work.

At a brief ceremony to inaugurate the building at the 3Garrison, New Dormaa, a suburb in Sunyani, Lieutenant Colonel Kofi Obiri-Yeboah, the outgoing Commanding Officer of the 154 Armoured Regiment, explained that the decision to name the building in honour of Trooper Sheriff was made to perpetually immortalize him at the Regiment.

Lt. Col. Obiri-Yeboah said that was significant in view of the circumstances that surrounded his untimely death.

He added the name ‘CheckPoint 5566’ was chosen because Trooper Sheriff’s regimental number was 215566, saying the last four digits were thus adopted with reference to him as an honour in his memory.

“We believe this building will serve as a lasting tribute to Trooper Sheriff, and we will always remember the sacrifice he made for our Regiment,” Lt. Col. Obiri-Yeboah stated.

He emphasised that the Regiment was still awaiting justice for the young officer who lost his life in such a painful manner.

Besides the building inauguration, a CCTV surveillance system was also inaugurated for the 154 Regiment as part of efforts to enhance security.

GNA

