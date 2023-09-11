Greater Jubilee Plan implementation: Tullow commends gov’t for support 

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA – Tullow PLC has commended the Government for the outstanding leadership demonstrated, which has facilitated the pouring of its first oil from the Jubilee South East Area of the Greater Jubilee Field.

Mr Phuthuma Nhleko, the Board Chairman of Tullow PLC, said the Ministry of Energy offered the needed technical scrutiny, support and approval that paved the way for the implementation of the Greater Jubilee Plan of Development (PoD).

Mr Nhleko said this when he addressed Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector stakeholders at a commemorative lunch at the weekend in Takoradi.

The event was to celebrate the first oil from the area, expected to produce an additional 30,000 bopd, bringing production in the Greater Jubilee Field to over 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Production, according to Tullow, began on 13th July, 2023.

“I want to commend the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his excellent role; approving the Greater Jubilee Plan of Development,” Mr Nhleko said.

He gave the assurance that Tullow remained committed, together with by its partners, to optimal production in the spirit of sound investor relations with the Government.

Dr Prempeh, on his part, said the sustained discussions, which started in 2017, between the Energy Ministry, Ghana National Petroleum Commission and the Jubilee partners, eventually led to the approval of the Greater Jubilee Full Field Development Plan.

“One thing was certain in all the engagements back then: that the Jubilee field was going to be an investment that would lead to increased production in a mature field and pave the way for immense value and benefits for the country,” he said.

The Minister said 90 per cent of the human resource working on the Jubilee South East project were Ghanaians and assured of the continuous provision of direction to improve lives and the economy.

“Our role as a Ministry is to work with the regulators and other stakeholders from the Government side, to formulate policies and strategies that will give the key sector players confidence and optimism to continue harnessing resources and investment to transform the industry”.

The Jubilee South East project was a stepping stone to other successes the country could chalk, he said.

The government was committed to supporting the negotiation of the gas sales agreement to give a further boost to the oil and gas sector, especially the aspect of tapping into domestic natural gas to power electricity.

The commemorative lunch was preceded by a visit to FPSO Kwame Nkrumah, offshore, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Energy Minister, senior officials of the Jubilee partners and other government officials who received full briefing on the project.

GNA

