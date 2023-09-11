Student sentenced to 12-months imprisonment 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Sept 11, GNA – The Nkwanta District court has sentenced Anyebas James, a 23-year-old level 200 student of the University of Development Studies (UDS) to 12-months imprisonment with hard labour for defrauding a businessman in Nkwanta South Municipality.

The convict pleaded guilty of the crime and was convicted.

Police Inspector, Bright Nana Nkansah told the court presided over by Mr Joseph Evans Anang Okrupa, that on July 10, this year, the convict posted a Haojue DR motorbike on his WhatsApp status and on his Facebook wall that was on sale.

Prosecution said the complainant, Mr S.K Kwasi showed interest in buying the motorbike posted.

He said complainant then contacted the convict and they bargained to a sum of GHC8,500 and further directed that the money be paid to his Momo account to facilitate transfer of the motorbike to him, which the buyer obliged to.

Inspector Nkansah continued that after making the full payment, the convict demanded for additional GH¢1,100 to facilitate the registration of the motorbike, which he did making a total of GH¢ 9,600.

The convict failed to keep his side of the bargain and then went into hiding at Nalerigu after several attempt to reach him.

He said Mr Kwasi then lodged a complaint at the Nkwanta Police station and after investigation led to his arrest at his hideout.

He was brought before the court and pleaded guilty to his crime, where his family raised an amount of GH¢4,000 to pay part of the money he took and presented to court.

He was subsequently convicted for 12 months to serve as deterrent to him and others to desist from such acts.

GNA

