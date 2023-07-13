Ghana needs the right football education key to change her fortunes – Lippert

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 13, GNA – Mr. Bernhard Lippert, the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stated the need to give the right education to juvenile players as it serves the fundamentals of revamping Ghana’s football.

He said this during the launch of the National Football Philosophy, which was also termed “Ghana’s Football DNA,” on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Africa Trade House in Accra.

During his presentation at the launch, Mr. Lippert stated that the GFA Technical Directorate had identified some strengths and weaknesses of the Ghanaian football system and had come up with various strategies to help develop football in the country.

According to Lippert, Ghana had some technically gifted players who had the passion and commitment to excel but lacked the proper education and training.

He stated that some of the weaknesses the Technical Directorate identified during its survey included the lack of coherent structures, the lack of proper structures, inadequate training of coaches, and no clearly defined pathways for player development.

Mr. Lippert added that they also noticed some physical and physiological deficiencies with Ghana’s young players, which include frequent loss of concentration and a lack of physicality in some positions, among others.

He added that the National Football Philosophy would deal with the issues mentioned above based on the modern trends of football as it is more principle-dependent.

The GFA Technical Director asserted that holistic football education would have to be aligned with Ghana’s coaching system as they seek to kick-start this process at the end of September.

He, however, stressed that issues of funding, infrastructure, and equipment would be very challenging to implement as he rallied all football stakeholders to support the newly unveiled strategy.

GNA

