GNFS’ mandate is beyond firefighting – PRO 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 13, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service’s (GNFS) mandate goes beyond fighting fire and rescuing people from fire-related incidents, says Divisional Officer III Ebenezer Yenzu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Mr Yenzu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, explained that aside firefighting, there were numerous incidents that needed the intervention of the GNFS.

He said the Service assisted in addressing 66 road traffic collision cases in 2021 and 58 in 2022 and was engaged on eight incidents of like oil spillage in 2021 and 14 in 2022.

He said one chemical spillage occurred in 2022 and four gas leakage cases in 2021.

Mr Yenzu said there were three cases of bee attacks and one incident of mob action, which were just a few among several other engagements that required the intervention of GNFS to ensure safety and appealed to stakeholders to support the GNFS to widen its life-saving activities.

Private individuals and community members, he said, could also support the service to enhance their operations and fasten their activities to promptly respond to calls to mitigate both fire-related issues and other incidents in the various communities.

He added that the Service had increased awareness creation across the country and urged Ghanaians to receive the personnel and the education to help reduce fire cases.

