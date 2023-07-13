Rabby’s Starlet season three grand finale set for July 29

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 13, GNA – The grand finale of the third edition of the ‘Rabby Starlet’ reality show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Snap Cinemas in Accra.

Ghanaian actress Rabby Bray, creator of the ‘Rabby Starlet’ show, stated in an interview that this year’s edition was relatively progressive and blessed with bigger talents.

The young actress said the essence of the initiative, which was to nurture upcoming female acting talents for mainstream work in the film industry, was still the focus.

She expressed her excitement and optimism about the ‘Rabby Starlet’ reality talent show.

“Anybody who has come across any of the episodes from season 1 until now would have learned something.

“The contestants have indeed grown over the months, and so on the 29th of July at Snap Cinema at 6 p.m., we will see a new crop of homegrown and industry ready talents”, she said.

When asked whether the ‘Rabby Starlet’ reality talent show was evolving into a pageant, Actress Rabby Bray replied: “With every season, we try to make it dynamic and fun so that the contestants can think on their feet yet have an exciting experience.

“Nevertheless, we stay glued to our core mandate, which is to prepare these young, talented ladies for the film industry as actors”, she explained.

Winners of this year’s ‘Rabby Starlet’ reality show will each receive cash prizes to start their own businesses, with the overall winner, the ‘Ultimate Queen, driving home the grand prize of a car, string of ambassadorial deals, and the enviable crown.

GNA

