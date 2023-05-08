Norway’s King Harald admitted to hospital again due to an infection

Copenhagen, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – Norway’s King Harald V, has been admitted to hospital for several days due to an infection that needs to be treated, the Norwegian royal family said on Monday.

He has been taken to the Oslo Imperial Hospital, and his condition is stable, the statement said. He will not participate in a commemoration ceremony planned for Monday to mark the anniversary of Norway’s liberation from Nazi German occupation during World War II, as had originally been planned.

Initially, no changes were made to the rest of his programme for the coming days.

Harald, 86, was last admitted to hospital for two days in December.

GNA

