UN releases new report on corporal punishments in Afghanistan

Islamabad, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – At least 274 men, 58 women and two boys have been publicly flogged in the last six months in Afghanistan, the United Nations (UN) said in a new report on Monday.

The vast majority of convicts were punished for offenses such as “Zina” (extramarital relationships), running away from home, theft, homosexuality, consuming alcohol, fraud and drug trafficking, according to the report.

In general, punishments consisted of 30 to 39 lashes per convicted person.

In addition, the UN has recorded one instance of judicially sanctioned execution, which was conducted in public and in the presence of senior officials in December. The individual had been convicted of stabbing and killing a man in 2017.

“Corporal punishment is a violation of the Convention against Torture and must cease. The UN is strongly opposed to the death penalty and encourages the DFA [de facto authorities] to establish an immediate moratorium on executions,” said Fiona Frazer, the Chief of UNAMA Human Rights in Kabul.

Responding to the UN report, the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry said in a letter that the convicts have been punished based on Islamic criminal law, adding that the punishments are needed to ensure complete security and a safe environment for the people.

“Each political system has its own standards and approaches to distinguish from each other,” the ministry responded. “The Islamic Emirate is carrying out all its activities in light of the holy religion of Islam, and is fully committed to it.”

