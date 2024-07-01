Vivo-Energy Ghana welcomes new Managing Director Jean-Michel Arlandis

Accra, July 1, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, the marketer and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants has announced the appointment of Jean-Michel Arlandis as its new Managing Director following the end-of term for Kader Maiga.

According to the Executive Vice President, West Region, Franck Konan-Yahaut, this change underscored Vivo Energy’s commitment to strengthen its international operations and leverage leadership capabilities to drive growth and innovation across its markets.

A statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communication Managerr and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said he thanked Kader Maiga for his remarkable performance and expressed confidence for the continuity of business in the new leadership.

Jean-Michel has over 30 years’ experience in the energy and retail sector and has a deep knowledge of Africa and emerging markets.

Prior to joining Vivo Energy Ghana, Jean-Michel was the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Malawi where he transformed the business to position the company as one of the top-ranking oil marketing companies in Malawi.

He was a former Head of Internal Audit for Decathlon, a leading global sporting brand, a Partner at both Deloitte and Ernst &Young and the Head of Corporate at Eferton Group, an international investment company in Africa.

In 2017, Jean Michel joined Vivo Energy Mauritius as Head of Finance, where he created a formidable Finance team to support business growth and thereafter transferred to Vivo Energy Ghana as the Head of Finance replicating the Mauritius success story.

Commenting on his appointment, Jean Michel commended the outgoing Managing Director for his exceptional leadership in building a solid team and a resilient business and pledged his commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers and stakeholders.

“Together we will continue to provide innovative products and exceptional services to our customers, and drive sustainable growth for our stakeholders,” he said.

On people, Jean-Michel expressed his excitement to work with the dedicated team of employees to drive optimal growth and explore new opportunities for the company.

The Vivo Energy Group operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa.

The extended Group has a network of over 3,900 service stations in 28 markets operating under the Engen and Shell brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, convenience stores, restaurants, and other non-fuel services.

The Company employs around 6,000 people and has access to over 2.1 billion litres of fuel storage capacity.

GNA

