UGMC successfully performs six kidney transplants 

Accra, July 1, GNA – The University of Ghana Medical Centre Ltd (UGMC) has successfully completed its first set of six kidney transplant surgeries.

A kidney transplant is a surgery that involves taking a healthy kidney from a donor and placing it into a person whose kidneys are no longer working properly. It is typically done to treat kidney failure.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the six surgeries were conducted with utmost precision, care, and expertise.

Dr. Emmanuel Asante, the Head of the Urology Department of UGMC, said the procedures were performed seamlessly, showcasing the Centre’s capabilities in complex surgical interventions and post-operative care.

The Chief Executive Officer of UGMC, Dr. Kwame Anim-Boamah, stated in an interview that the successful completion of the first set of six kidney transplants was a testament to the Centre’s commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving medical excellence, and improving the lives of patients through cutting-edge interventions and compassionate care.

It said the UGMC looked forward to continuing its mission of advancing healthcare standards and innovative practices in the field of transplantation.

The University of Ghana Medical Centre Ltd. (UGMC) is an academic medical centre offering world-class patient care, training and research in Ghana, West Africa and beyond.

