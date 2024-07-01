MTN Ghana holds 2024 edition of ethics and fraud awareness forum for vendors

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 1, GNA – MTN Ghana has organised a forum for its vendors, suppliers, and business partners at in Accra to address ethics and fraud prevention.

This year’s forum focused on MTN’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, data privacy and protection, anti-bribery and corruption, and the importance of ethical business practices.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Mr Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, during his address to the participants, emphasised the company’s commitment to integrity and its zero tolerance for unethical practices.

He highlighted the importance of mutual responsibility, transparency and stressed the need for businesses to conduct themselves ethically.

He urged vendors and suppliers to share their thoughts and suggestions on how MTN could improve its operating environment to ensure sustained growth.

The statement said Ms Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, introduced participants to MTN’s Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, emphasising the importance of sustainable business practices and social responsibility.

Ms Wiafe encouraged participants to embrace ESG principles for a sustainable future and improved organizational integrity.

Mr Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief Human Resources, during his presentation on employment standards and best practices in managing professionals, emphasized the importance of maintaining high employee standards and the need for creating a fair and safe workplace.

He promised to support participants with initiatives and policies aimed at improving employer-employee relationships.

The statement said Mr Ronald Darkwah, Privacy and Data Protection Specialist at MTN Ghana, highlighted the importance of maintaining data privacy and protection standards to build trust.

Mrs Linda Asamoah, Proactive Fraud Analyst in MTN Ghana, emphasized the importance of regular fraud identification and prevention training.

She also stressed the need for collaboration to enforce zero tolerance to bribery and corruption across MTN’s eco-system, and encouraged partners to make use of MTN’s whistleblowing channel.

Mrs Emelia Asiedu Attoh, Senior Manager for Ethics at MTN Ghana, said that business sustainability was premised on trust.

She urged participants to pursue ethical business and support MTN in its journey and commitment to ethical business practices.

The Ethics and Fraud Awareness forum has been instituted to continuously sensitize vendors, suppliers and business partners on Ethics, Anti-Fraud, Code of Conduct, and best practices, among others.

GNA

