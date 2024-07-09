Victims of Akosombo Dam spillage yet to receive full compensation — Ablakwa 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Juapong (V/R), July 08, GNA – Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), has revealed that hundreds of victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in Tongu are still awaiting full compensation from government, ten months after the incident.

Addressing Chiefs and Queen mothers of Tongu at Juapong, Mr Ablakwa emphasised the need for respect for the fundamental human rights of the affected individuals.

He stated that many residents remain in tents, while farmers whose farms were destroyed and residents whose houses were submerged have not received compensation.

Mr Ablakwa revealed that his office discovered a letter from the Volta River Authority (VRA) indicating a controlled spillage in coming weeks.

According to him, needed emergency preparedness plan is needed, alternative drainage measures, engagement with Chiefs, political leaders, and other relevant stakeholders to avert possible incidents that occured last year.

The MP however said that his lawyers are putting up measures to collate data and verify properties lost to pursue rightful compensations from VRA.

Additionally, he urged the government to reconstruct the damaged Sayikope steel bridge, which collapsed on January 26, disrupting socioeconomic activities, and posing risks to school children and pregnant women who must use boats to cross to Adidome.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

