TGMA climaxes 25th anniversary celebrations with epic Stonebwoy performance

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 14, GNA – Reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, delivered a stunning performance to climax the silver jubilee celebrations of the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).



Following an exciting awards event a few weeks ago, industry leaders gathered once more to celebrate the progress and success of the TGMAs since its inception in 1999.



Stonebwoy, who won six TGMA awards this year, headlined the “Industry Mixer”, event which took place at the newly built Palms Convention Centre at La Palm Royal Beach in Accra.



The award-winning Afro-Dancehall musician delivered a magnificent music performance that lasted an hour, with patrons in the auditorium enjoying some of his old and new hits.



The “Bhimnation President,” as he is popularly referred to, made a thrilling start to his performance with his “Solobo” hit single.



He further proceeded to perform some of his hit songs, including “Into the Future,” “Overlord,” “Run Go,” “Captivate,” and “Ekelebe.”



Madam Theresa Ayoade, the Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse Productions, organisers of the TGMA, revealed their intent of organising the ‘Industry Mixer’ event for the first time.



“We decided to do this event because it is our 25th anniversary, and to crown it all, we thought of bringing industry players together and interacting with them.



“It was also intended to celebrate the Artiste of the Year, have a close encounter with him, and document his journey while cementing their legendary status,” she said.



Madam Ayoade also noted that plans were advanced in setting up the Hall of Fame Museum so that tourists, students, and other people could learn more about the history of Ghana’s music.



The event also witnessed Telecel, the headline sponsor of the music awards, announce that Stonebwoy would be paid for multiple events he performs during the year as well as products from the company.



The likes of Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, and Nacee, who also won awards at this year’s TGMA, were also presented with their plaques.

GNA

