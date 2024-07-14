King Paluta shuts down Ghana Party in the Park festival in UK

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 14, GNA – Reigning New Artiste of the Year, King Paluta, stole the spotlight at the 2024 Ghana Party in Park (GPITP) festival in the United Kingdom.



The 19th edition of the GPITP festival, held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, UK, featured an incredible celebration of Ghanaian music, food, and culture.



King Paluta, who was one of the headline acts for the festival, delivered an amazing stage performance that was arguably one of the best on the day, leaving patrons ecstatic.



The music sensation performed his “Makoma” hit single for the first time after dominating the music charts and streaming platforms in the past week.



King Paluta’s energy on stage was infectious as patrons sang along to most of his songs, including “Yahitte,” “Sika Abia,” and the inspirational “Aseda” hit song.



There were also thrilling performances from Kidi, Wendy Shay, OlivetheBoy, Lasmid, KOTM Beeztrap, and Mishasha at one of the biggest Ghanaian outdoor events in the UK.



There was Ghanaian culture on display with the DWP Academy dancers, including Endurance Grand, Lisa Quam, and Quables, entertaining the audience with some exciting dance moves.



For almost two decades, the Ghana Party in the Park festival, organised by Akwaaba UK, has hosted some of Ghana’s biggest artistes in the United Kingdom, with thousands in attendance.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

