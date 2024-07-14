McDan Peace and Unity Cup kicks off, Chorkor thrash 10-man Dome Kwabenya 4-0 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, July 14, GNA – The fourth edition of the McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup kicked off at the McDan La Town Park on Saturday as Chorkor recorded a 4-0 victory over Dome Kwabenya.

After months of putting in much effort to get gingered for the competition, the winners proved to have picked some positives from the last edition.

Goals from Enoch Aryeetey, Ismael Nortey and Shadrach Neequaye were enough to eliminate Dome Kwabenya from the tournament.

Chorkor began the game on an impressive note to launch an opener courtesy Aryeetey’s third minute header.

The leading side dominated play leaving their opponents who hanged at the back of the 18-yard box to protect their dignity.

An exciting 45 minutes came to a halt after both sides failed to capitalize on their chances.

It was a second half of humiliation on the path of Dome Kwabenya who thought they were on the verge of equalizing the early goal.

Aryeetey was right on time in the half of Dome Kwabenya to add to the woes of their opponents with an easy finish in the 48th minute.

Chants from the fans gave a signal of how eager they were to win the title and earn the bragging rights this time round.

Dome Kwabenya’s joy was tempered by a red card on midfielder, Adams following a dangerous tackle.

Ismael Nortey and Shadrach Neequaye could not wait to get their names on the scoresheet as they stole the show in the final minutes with a goal each.

At the end of the 90 minutes, Ismael Nortey was adjudged man of the match.

Mr. Jonathan Akrong, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup in an interview with the GNA Sports commended the performances of both teams who exhibited much discipline throughout the game.

“The two teams comported themselves very well, before, during and after. Football is the tool we are using to promote peace and unity that is already existing in the Ga community,” he said.

He thanked Mr. Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman of the McDan Group for the vision to organize the tournament.

Mr. Akrong congratulated the team from Chorkor and urged them to put in more effort as they target the coveted trophy.

The McDan Peace and Unity Cup, organized every election year, seeks to promote peace and unity among communities.

The tournament, expected to run from July to November will award winners with a GHÇ10,000 cash prize, a trophy and medals, whiles the first and second runner-up will also receive GH¢5,000 and GH$3,000 respectively with trophies and medals.

