Sokpoe Traditional Council holds seminar for member Chiefs and Queen mothers

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), July 30, GNA – The Sokpoe Traditional Council has held a day’s seminar for its Chiefs and Queen mothers at Sogakope in the South Tongu district of the Volta Region.

The workshop saw prominent Sokpoe indigenes, representatives from the District Assembly and the Regional House of Chiefs as resource persons in attendance.

The programme, focused on improving the political and socio-economic roles that the traditional authorities play in developing the country and in relation to their areas of jurisdiction in particular.

The engagement touched on the potentials of the traditional rulers to serve as agents of change and possible challenges emanating from their inability to effectively perform their functions.

It also revealed measures to improve collaboration for planning, accountability to their subjects, community mobilization and optimum use of local resources to bolster the developmental objectives of the traditional council.

The Chiefs and Queen mothers were sensitized on how they would mobilize people with various skills, competences, and resources at their disposal for the enhancement of the socio-economic well-being of their subjects.

Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, the President of the Sokpoe Traditional Council told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it was necessary for the traditional rulers to reflect on their roles and responsibilities and mobilize their subjects for the development of their respective communities.

He disclosed that the engagement formed part of the Council’s initiatives to uniting the people of Sokpoe and unearthing developmental ideas needed to develop the Sokpoe Traditional Area.

Togbega urged the Chiefs and Queen mothers to create a good relationship with their subjects and ensure peaceful cohesion among them.

He commended their commitment to prioritizing the security and development of the Sokpoe community and called on them to have a united front devoid of personal differences.

Mr Samuel Mawuko Eworyi, one of the advisory committee members of the Council, also commended the Chiefs and Queen mothers.

He indicated that the traditional rulers would be supported to enable them to perform their duties.

Mr Eworyi noted that a five-year strategic plan was underway to ensure that all Chiefs and Queen mothers who had a few developmental challenges in their jurisdictions were supported.

He commended Togbega Zogah for his progressive initiatives and called on all to support him.

Mr David Kattah, the Headmaster of Dabala Senior High Technical School appealed to the traditional Council to trigger and enforce was to promote education in the Sokpoe.

He mentioned that the academic performance of the students was not encouraging and called for reform and support from the traditional authorities to encourage both parents and students in their various jurisdiction.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

