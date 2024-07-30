Headmaster cautions construction workers to ‘stay away’ from SUSEC girls

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, July 30, GNA – Mr Gordon Osei Marfo, the Headmaster of the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC), has cautioned construction workers against the temptation of engaging in sexual immorality with the students.

He said the girls were still young and so the school authorities would not tolerate any act of immortality between the workers and the girls.

Mr Marfo gave the warning when speaking at a ground-breaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of an artificial football pitch, being funded by the Middle belt Development (MBDA) in the school.

The project, expected to be completed within six months, has substitution benches and otherauxiliary facilities, and is being executed by the Kumasi-based Excel Fortune Construction firm.

Mr Marfo said a lot of construction works on physical educational infrastructure were currently going-on in the school and reminded the construction workers to concentrate on their work, and possibly ‘stay away’ from the girls.

He said the construction workers could avoid the girls, only if they controlled their sexual desires and appetite, and concentrated on their work.

Mr Marfo said the school’s population had since 2017, increased tremendously due to the implementation of the free Senior High School (FSHS), with the current student population hovering around 4,600 and commended the MP for helping to improve educational facilities in the school.

On completion, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East constituency who lobbied for the facility, said it would help unearth and nurture the football talents of the students.

He said the facility would also improve sporting activities in the school and build and strengthen the thinking faculty of the students too.

He, therefore asked the contractor to speed up work and ensure that the project was completed and handed over for use as scheduled.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh also advised the students to concentrate on their books, learn hard and justify the investments made by the government in the implementation of the FSHS programme.

