NPP National Council unanimously endorse Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Bawumia’s Running Mate  

By Ernest Nutsugah, Christopher Arko, Jibril Abdul Mununi

Accra, July 4, GNA – The National Council (NC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unanimously endorsed Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as the Running Mate to Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was after the Party’s emergency meeting held Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Dr Bawumia days ago presented the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some National Executive members pending the approval of the National Council of the Party.

Mr Justine Kodua, NPP General Secretary, addressing the press after the meeting, described the decision as “a significant milestone”, which marked “the completion of the Party’s presidential ticket for the 2024 General Election”.

“…The stage is set for the Party to fully engage the Ghanaian electorate comprehensively with our message of transformation,” Mr Kodua stated and touted the achievement of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Mr Kodua noted that the Vice Presidential Candidate complemented Dr Bawumia in many “significant ways”, saying both personalities shared “a warm personal relationship anchored in deep mutual respect”.

“The synergy between these two on our presidential ticket coupled with their proven track record and transformational campaign message will help the New Patriotic Party to secure a resounding third consecutive electoral victory on December 7th 2024,” the Party General Secretary stated.

Mr Kodua added that the Manhyia South MP had shown “bold and decisive leadership” in the various capacities in which he had served and was, therefore, the appropriate candidate for the Vice Presidential slot.

“…And even some members of our government thought it was too early for us to implement the Free Senior High School programme but typical of NAPO, he would have none of that.

“He showed boldness and decisiveness when it matters most and went on with the policy which is by far the biggest social intervention in the nation’s education sector since independence. Today posterity has vindicated him…Ghana certainly needs leaders who are bold and decisive because it is the only way we can achieve results,” he stated.

Mr Kodua praised Dr Opoku-Prempeh’s “incredible interpersonal and negotiation skills”, adding, “It’s also worthy to note that throughout his four-year tenure as Minister for Education, there was significant industrial harmony and stability in the educational front…”

It was a charged atmosphere with party supporters and symphasisers hailing the Running Mate when he arrived at the venue.

GNA

