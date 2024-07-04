Ada East Health Directorate begins another round of COVID-19 vaccination

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Ada, July 4, GNA – The Ada East District Health Directorate has begun the COVID-19 vaccination exercise for persons aged 18 and above, who are yet to take the jab, as well as those due for a booster.

The exercise began on Wednesday, July 3, and will end on Sunday, July 7, 2024, after which the vaccines will still be available at the various health centres and the district hospital for walk-in vaccination service.

The COVID-19 vaccine, to be administered, is the Janssen vaccine.

The vaccination exercise, being carried out across the country, is in line with the government’s policy to ensure that many Ghanaians are vaccinated to protect the public from future outbreaks.

Mr Anderson Obeng, the Ada East District Disease Control Officer, noted in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Directorate had set up centres across the district to facilitate the smooth implementation of the vaccination exercise.

Some selected schools within the district and health centres including the Kasseh Model Health Centre and Ada-Foah Health Centre, as well as CHPS compounds at Dogo, Tamatoku, Togbloku, Fantevikorpe, Adedetsekorpe, Puteh and Agorkpo are mong the vaccination centres.

Mr Obeng encouraged the public to fully participate in the exercise and get vaccinated by visiting the nearest centre.

He noted that the response to vaccinations in the district “has been positive, with a few communities being hesitant, but we are still engaging community and opinion leaders to ensure everyone gets vaccinated.”

There had been some reported COVID-19 positive cases in other districts within the Greater Accra Region, but Ada East had not recorded any case, noting that that did not mean the residents of the area were free but rather implied that their suspicion rate was down.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

