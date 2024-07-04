Labour landslide expected as British voters go to polls

London, Jul. 4, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Polling stations across the United Kingdom opened on Thursday morning, with opinion polls suggesting the centre-left Labour party is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government, after 14 years in opposition.

Millions of people will cast their vote between 7am (0600 GMT) and 10pm. An exit poll, published shortly after 10pm, will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level.

The first of the 650 seats are likely to declare their results from 11.30pm.

Party leaders have made their final appeals to voters after touring the country since the election was called.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday represents a “pivotal moment” for the country’s future as he claimed Labour would “wield their unchecked power” to increase taxes should they secure a “supermajority”.

Sunak was joined by his wife Akshata Murty as they visited a polling station to vote on Thursday. He said “morning” and waved at reporters as he entered Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton.

In his final stump speech on Wednesday evening, Sunak said: “This underdog will fight to the final whistle.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the UK “cannot afford” five more years under the Conservatives, adding Britain can “begin a new chapter” under his party.

He said: “Britain’s future is on the ballot.”

Starmer was also cheered by activists as he spoke at a community centre in Redditch, Worcestershire, as his campaigning came to a close.

He said: “That’s what we are fighting for, let’s continue that fight.

“If you want change, you have to vote for it.”

As the bookies’ favourite to be the next prime minister, Starmer said he was pleased with Labour’s campaign and his party was “ready for what comes next”.

An average of all polls completed during the seven days to July 3 puts Labour on 39%, the party’s lowest rating since the campaign began, 18 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by the right-wing populist Reform UK on 16%, the centrist Liberal Democrats on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

The Conservatives are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Labour are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 26 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

Sunak had called the snap general election on May 22.

