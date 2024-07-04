NDC demands reversal of proposal to appoint new Justices to Supreme Court

By Edward Acquah

Accra, July 4, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate reversal of the proposal by the Chief Justice, suggesting the appointment of some five Justices to the Supreme Court.

The Party said Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo does not have the mandate to recommend judges to the President for appointment to the apex court, and expressed fear that the move could undermine the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, NDC, called for a review of the procedure for the appointment of Justices of the Court to protect the judiciary from political interference.

“We demand that the Chief Justice retract the unconstitutional request to appoint additional judges and ensure future actions align with legal and ethical standards,” he said.

The NDC’s demands comes in the wake of a leaked letter dated May 30, 2024, from the Office of the Chief Justice and addressed to the President, recommending the appointment of five justices to the Supreme Court.

The five judges recommended in the letter are: Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah; Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng, and Justice Afia Asare Botwe.

The NDC voiced concern over the mode of the request, arguing that such direct demand to the President contravened “established customs and traditions that guide the nomination of judges.”

“It is for good reason that Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution enjoins the President to make such appointments to the Supreme Court on the advice of the Judicial Council, in consultation with the Council of State, and subject to parliamentary approval.

“Nowhere in the Constitution is the Chief Justice named as the one to recommend persons to the President for appointment to the Supreme Court,” Mr Kwetey said.

The NDC called for a review of the processes and procedures governing the appointments of officers in the Judicial Service.

The Party recommended engagements with civil society, legal professionals, and the public to discuss the best approach for judicial appointments to promote fairness and ensure public trust in the Service.

“Safeguards must be established to protect judges from political influence and retribution, ensuring they can perform their duties without fear of repercussions,” Mr Kwetey said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

