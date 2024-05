Bunso (E/R), May 19, GNA – The presidential motorcade has been involved in a ghastly accident in Bunso in the Eastern region Sunday evening.

Reports suggest that a truck ran into one of the vehicles in the convoy leaving one dead and several injured.

The President was not in the convoy.

The convoy was on its way to Accra from Kumasi when the accident occurred.

The dead and the injured are yet to be identified.

