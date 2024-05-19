By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 19, GNA – Mr Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director, GCB Bank, has urged staff to continue to work with integrity, perseverance and dedication to ensure good customer relations.

He said the success of the bank over the past decades relied on the dedication, resilience, and commitment of staff, the trust of customers, and the guidance of leaders and regulators.

He said sacrifices must be made being it personal or collective to help shape the bank into a better and trustworthy financial institution.

Mr Adomakoh said this at the 70th Anniversary thanksgiving service on Sunday in Accra, on the theme: “Celebrating 70 Years of Faithful Stewardship And Gratitude.”

Speaking of 70 years of banking, he said the journey of GCB had been marked by significant milestones, achievements, and challenges, adding that it was through these experiences that the bank had grown, learned, and emerged stronger.

“In the spirit of thanksgiving, we are reminded of the importance of gratitude. Being thankful is not merely about recognizing our successes but also acknowledging the sacrifices made along the way,” he added.

He said the future of GCB Bank was bright, adding that it is a vital bank to invest in to enable it to reach its full operation potential.

He urged government to help the bank to expand outside of Ghana looking at the African market.

He said AFCTA would help build the capacity of the bank.

The Managing Director thanked God for His continued blessings and guidance, which had been the beacon through both prosperous and challenging times.

“The journey has not always been smooth, but it is in moments of difficulties and uncertainty that we have seen the most profound growth and development. Our resilience has forged our character and strengthened our resolve to serve our customers, communities and Ghana with excellence”, he said.

He urged everyone to carry the spirit of gratitude and acknowledged every effort that had contributed to the success of GCB.

He inspired staff to continue to work with dedication , knowing that their efforts today would pave way for the next 70 years.

He said, “with God’s grace, we will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on all our stakeholders and our motherland.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

