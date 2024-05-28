Mrs Bawumia donates 5,000 packs of sanitary pads to girls in Ga Central 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, May 28, GNA-Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, on Tuesday donated 5,000 packs of sanitary pads to girls in the Ga Central municipality of the Greater Accra Region, to commemorate World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The donation was part of a grand durbar of schools in the Ga Central municipality hosted at the Odorgonno Senior High School, under the auspices of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP).

About 2,000 students both boys and girls within the municipality attended the durbar and were educated on menstrual hygiene and the need to speak about it to avoid stigma and discrimination.

The Second Lady called for collaborative efforts to create sustainable solutions for an improved menstrual and a period-free world where “Every girl or woman have access to what they need for menstrual hygiene”.

She said the advocacy on menstrual hygiene must translate into policy change in all public spaces, particularly in schools, workplaces and everywhere.

Mrs Bawumia said access to affordable menstrual hygiene products and information was key to demystifying menstruation, as well as encouraging the practice of clean periods among females.

The removal of taxes on sanitary pads production was a significant step by the government to encourage local production and to ensure affordable menstrual hygiene products were within the reach of all.

Mrs Darkoa Newman, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection who accompanied the Second Lady said menstrual hygiene was a critical health indicator for girls and women, which must be taken seriously.

She urged young girls to talk to their parents and teachers about their menstrual challenges to get appropriate information and guidance, to prevent any stigma or discrimination.

Dr Esther Odame, the Ga Central Municipal Director of Health said menstruation was part of the changes during puberty and it affected both boys and girls differently.

She said menstruation was a pride for every woman because it was a sign of motherhood and therefore there was no need for anyone to be shy about it.

The Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated annually on May 28, and this year’s theme is: “Together, we can create a world where every woman and girl can reach her full potential, regardless of her Menstrual cycle”.

The event is commemorated to break the stigma around menstruation and advocate better access to menstrual products, education and sanitation facilities, to ensure girls manage their periods safely and in dignity.

GNA

