Menstrual Hygiene Day: NGO educates female students within Keta 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 28, GNA-Changing Life Through Health (CLITH), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has engaged some female students in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region on menstrual hygiene tips.

The exercise was to educate them on how to develop good menstrual hygiene habits that could empower them to take full responsibility for their health as well as feel confident during menstruation.

Mr Eugene Elikem Tornyava, a Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Organisation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, during an event to mark this year’s World Menstrual Day, said the objective was also to educate girls on how to calculate their menstrual cycles.

“Our target is to engage and educate over 1,000 girls from more than 15 schools in the Municipality on menstrual hygiene, and how to adopt good hygiene practices to prevent infections such as bacterial vaginosis and urinary tract infections.”

He stated that CLITH was established in 2016 to reach out to several communities with health screenings, health education, and other issues of concern, among others.

Mr Tornyava urged the students to avoid too much salty or high-sodium food intake during their menstruation period to avoid water retention, bloating, and oedema.

“In 2018, we decided to join the rest of Ghanaians to mark International Menstrual Hygiene Day, and support girls with sanitary pads to help mitigate some of their challenges, he added.

The Organisation also donated pads to each student, after taking them through the various ways of fixing them.

Some students, the GNA engaged during the exercise, expressed commendation to the donors for their kind gesture.

In a related development, Madam Aurelia Tudzi, the Keta Municipal Girl Child Education Officer, has said Menstrual Hygiene Day was to ensure that menstruating individuals, especially those in deprived communities could manage their periods safely.

She said no school-going girl child should be left behind due to their inability to afford sanitary pads and that “parents, corporate organisations, individuals, and philanthropists should also help to solve the challenges.”

This year’s International Menstrual Hygiene Day was on the theme,” #PeriodFriendlyWorld.”

GNA

