Maiden Democracy Cup to be launched on June 6

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, May 22, GNA – Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has disclosed that the maiden Democracy Cup, instituted to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the legislature will be launched on Thursday, June 6, 2024

The game, set to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, would see Accra Hearts of Oak take on Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Speaker disclosed that as part of the activities for the day, Members of Parliament would also lock horns with former Black Stars players in a curtain raiser.

He said the winner of the game between the two premier league sides would have the opportunity to play against United States-based club, DC United in Washington.

Parliament last year celebrated its 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1993.

This follows the coming into effect the 1992 Constitution and the retain of the country into a democratic system of governance.

Other activities earmarked to commemorate the anniversary include parliamentary sittings and debate, peace walks and fun games.

GNA

