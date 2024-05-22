Liberian Refugee Camp: First batch of Liberians repatriated  

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), May 22, GNA -A total of 770 Liberian refugees at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, have been repatriated to Liberia following the demolition of the area earlier this year.

In all, about 4,300 Liberians are expected to be repatriated to Liberian in two months.

The GNA observed that anxiety and sadness were written on the faces of many of the refugees at the grounds of the then-Liberia Camp as they packed their luggage into buses waiting to get them home.

According to them, though they knew they would be evacuated one day, the decision to demolish their buildings unnoticed was painful.

Leader of the Association of Liberian Community in Ghana, Mr Dennis Yoko Gwion, told the GNA, that the demolition paved the way for robbers to rob them of their long-time earned belongings.

He said they were happy to go back home to start a new life and make a better living as they had no option but to go home.

Mr Timothy Jerome, a Liberian born in Ghana who was travelling to Liberia for the first time after 30 years said the decision to move was hasty.

He said “Right now as you can see people are leaving, it’s not their decision to leave right now but because of the situation they find themselves they have to go.

GNA

