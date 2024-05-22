RTU management pays courtesy call on former President Mahama

Accra, May 22, GNA – The management of Real Tamale United (RTU) has paid a courtesy call on former President, John Dramani Mahama, at his residence in Accra.

The meeting offered the management of the club the opportunity to present to Mr. Mahama the state of the club and the efforts that were being made to restore the club’s lost glory.

Former President Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, was elated with the call.

During the meeting, Mr Mahama recounted his engagements with the previous management club in ways of enhancing the fortunes of the club.

He pledged his support to the current management and the Acting Board Chairman, Pishigu Lana Alhassan Andani, as they facilitate the restructuring of the club in order to make it more viable and vibrant in Ghanaian football.

Former President Mahama also donated a cash amount of GHC 100,000.00 to the club.

Mr. Zakaria Safianu, the Chief Executive Officer of RTU, thanked the former President Mahama for the cash donation, which he said will support the club in honouring its outstanding matches.

He was accompanied by Acting Board Secretary Arc Jawahri Baba Duah and Sporting Director, Mr. Muaz Abdulai Choo.

Meanwhile, RTU, who are currently bottom of the league standings, would be looking to stage a magnificent ending to the 2023-24 season in their quest to avoid relegation.

GNA

