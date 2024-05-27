2026 WCQ: Coach Otto Addo expected to arrive in Accra today  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 27, GNA- Otto Addo, Head Coach of the Black Stars is expected to arrive on Monday, May 27, 2024, to take charge of the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The former Dortmund man, who took over from Chris Hughton in March this year would once again lead the senior side as they fight for a spot at the global showpiece.

The Black Stars would begin camping in Accra on May 30 before heading for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for their final preparation.

Otto Addo is also expected to name his final squad for the qualifiers in the coming days.

Ghana sits fourth in Group I with 3 points after one win and one loss in the first two matches.

