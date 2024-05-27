Akan registers 3,317 new voters with 11 challenges

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 27, GNA – Akan Constituency in the Oti Region has registered 3,317 new voters with 11 challenges as at close of work on Sunday, May 26.

The new voters include; 1,736 males and 1,581 females.

Mr. Emmanuel Klu, Akan Constituency Director of Elections, NDC, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi.

He told GNA that the 11 potential registrants were challenged for “non- Ghanaian and not residents at the electoral area.”

Mr. Klu said an adjudication Committee would sit on the case and applicants if exonerated, then his or her Voter ID Card which has been withhold would be released to, but if not card sustain.

As at time of filing this report at 1115hours on Monday, May 27 some 100 applicants are in queue waiting to be registered for Voter ID Cards.

There were Security personnel, NDC and NPP Party Executives and Agents.

