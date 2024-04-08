Rotary Clubs Ghana District Conference to highlight peacebuilding  

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi April 8, GNA – The Rotary District 9104 conference, scheduled to take place from April 12 – 14 this year in Kumasi, will focus on discussing issues on peacebuilding.

Mr Russell Banful, the District Conference Organizing Committee Chairman, told the Ghana News Agency that the chieftaincy institution and the promotion of peace towards the upcoming general election were very critical for Ghana.

He said the conference, which would be held on the theme: “Rotary: Creating Hope in Ghana”, would therefore, focus on activities that enhanced peace, harmony and social cohesion among the citizenry of Ghana.”

The planning committee of the conference had therefore, invited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, to give insights into chieftaincy and peace promotion in the country, Mr Banful told the GNA during an awareness creation walk on some principal streets of Kumasi on Saturday.

Dubbed: “Discon 24 Awareness Walk in Oseikrom”, it was to make the Clubs presence be felt in the Ashanti Region and to also outdoor the upcoming conference.

Mr Banful, touching on the other activities and projects of Rotary Clubs around the world, said eradication of poliomyelitis had been a major achievement of the club.

Other activities included promoting peace, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, supporting education and protecting the environment.

The rest are saving mothers, growing local economies and fighting disease.

He reiterated the Club’s resolve to provide services to promote integrity and advance world understanding and goodwill.

Mrs Matilda Adukuma Adomolga-Adageba, President, the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, speaking on some activities undertaken by the various Clubs, said they presented some mental health drugs to some facilities in the Region.

The move was to relieve caretakers and family members of people with mental health issues of drug costs since these medicines were not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

