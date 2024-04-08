Keta ECG customers lament over intermittent power supply 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) April 8, GNA-Some customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Keta have lamented the intermittent power supply in the area.

According to them, the erratic power supply has affected several businesses, leading to non-productivity and less supply of goods.

Mr Christian Amenyo, a fashion designer at Tetekope, a suburb of Keta, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, complained that the situation has affected his work for the past months.

“Power supply these days is no longer stable, and it is affecting our work.”

He appealed to ECG to as a matter of urgency, resolve their challenges.

Madam Eugenia Yevoo and Madam Celestine Dziedzorm Beblie, a hairdresser and cold store operator respectively, on their part, expressed worry about the situation.

They have appealed to the authorities to bring the situation under control.

They stated that the damages caused as a result of the intermittent power supply were huge, adding “urgent attention has to be put in place to mitigate further damages.”

Some other ECG customers including irrigation farmers, printing shop owners, barbers, and others the GNA engaged, expressed dissatisfaction over the situation.

They also demanded that the power distributor produce a timetable to plan for their business activities.

Meanwhile, Madam Eunice Tweneboah-Kodua, the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG, has since appealed to the public to exercise calm as all efforts were underway to resolve the challenges.

GNA

