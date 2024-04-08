Central Tongu farmers optimistic of bumper harvest  

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mafi Dove (V/R), April. 8, GNA – Some crop and livestock farmers within the Central Tongu District have expressed optimism about a bumper harvest this year after the Akosombo Dam spillage destroyed their farms and livelihoods.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the farmers attributed their positive outlook to favourable rain patterns and a more conducive climate for good yields.

Mr Awayevu Thomas, a seasoned maize and cassava farmer from Mafi Dove, one of the farming communities in the district, expressed relief after facing a challenging harvest last year.

He recounted the hardships brought about by the Akosombo dam spillage and adverse climatic conditions, which ravaged his 230-acre farm and diminished his yields.

“Last year’s harvest was not encouraging. The flood situations and climate change inflicted significant losses on our crops and lands but I’m hopeful that this year would be good,” he explained.

Mrs Agbey Renata, a livestock farmer in the district, said that she was hopeful for a turnaround this year.

She said despite the setbacks of last year, she was confident of the farming season.

Other farmers in the district told the GNA that strategic interventions and assistance programmes would be needed to empower them and mitigate the impacts that the floods had on their farming businesses.

They called on the government to offer them any support to scale up their production this year to avert scarcity of food on the market.

