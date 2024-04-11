“Pray for election 2024”— Dambai Chief urges Muslims 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) April 11, GNA – Nana Kwaku Beyennor II, Chief of Dambai, has urged all Muslims to use the Eid al-fitr celebration to pray for peace as the country prepares for the 2024 elections in December.

He called on Muslims to use their platforms to preach peace and unity during and after the polls.

He also urged the Imams and the clergy to organise platforms, where leaders of all the political parties would be brought together and deliberate on issues affecting the development of the nation.

Nana Beyennor II, made the call, when he joined the Ahlussuna Wal-Jama’Ah Muslim community on Wednesday at Dambai Lapaz park as they celebrated Eid Mubarak.

“Let’s use this occasion of Eid al-fitr to reflect on the spirit of sacrifice and loyalty that inspired Prophet Ibrahim to accept Allah’s commandments.”

He said there was the need to continue to drum home the message of peace because that was the mainstay for economic and social development.

“Let us remind ourselves that a nation divided, is a nation defeated, so, let us be wise and live together in peace. Violence only causes destruction, cowards and empty heads engage in violence, brave and intelligent minds engage in peace and dialogue.

“All should remember that the measure of a man’s bravery is not by the number of people he kills rather it is by the number of lives he saves from being killed,” Nana Beyennor told Muslims community.

