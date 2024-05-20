Ugandan military captures key rebel commander in DR Congo offensive

KAMPALA, May 19 (Xinhua) — The Ugandan military said on Sunday that it has captured the commander of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) responsible for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and rescued nine abductees in a joint operation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Ugandan troops, together with their Congolese counterparts, captured Anywari Al Iraq at Apumu in the eastern DRC’s Ituri Province on Saturday, said Bilal Katamba, Ugandan spokesperson for the joint operations dubbed Operation Shujaa.

Katamba said in a statement that Anywari, also known as AA, an expert in IEDs, is of Ugandan nationality. “During the operation, one submachine gun, 45 rounds of ammunition, three walkie-talkies, one RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) charger, and an assortment of IED-making materials were recovered.”

Meanwhile, the military spokesperson said four children and five women were rescued from the ADF in the Mambune area in Ituri Province on Saturday.

“The rescued children and women are receiving basic medical attention as arrangements are underway to transfer them to a better medical facility,” said Katamba. “The joint forces continue to pursue the ADF terrorists from all directions in their areas of operation.”

The ADF, a branch of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a rebel group that has been operating in the jungles of the eastern DRC. Ugandan troops, in cooperation with their DRC counterparts, have been jointly combating the rebel group since November 2021. Enditem

