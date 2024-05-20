Professional Diaspora Nurses Foundation supports five schools 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Agogo (Ash), May 20, GNA – The Professional Diaspora Nurses Foundation (PDNF), a non-profit health organisation based in the United States of America and focuses on improving nursing education using evidence-based practices in Ghana, has donated medical equipment to five schools to facilitate teaching.

The beneficiary schools are the Baptist University College, Berekum Nursing Training College, Sunyani Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Agogo Nursing Training College, and the University of Ghana Basic School.

The equipment for the tertiary institutions were meant for their skills laboratories, and those for the Basic School were to make its sick bay functional for quality first aid services to the pupils.

The equipment included disposable respirator masks, eye shields, BP apparatus, stethoscopes, non-contact infrared thermometers, Pulse Oz, hot water bottles, isolation gowns, glucometers, protective gown, Tunning forks, Patala hammer, first aid boxes, BD home sharp containers, pressure activated safety lancets, nose Mask for CPR, Scale, infant heel warmer, UriScan GP Strip and ear probes.

The rest were a spatula, a Fingertip pulse oximeter, skin measurements, oxygen mask, Eye Saline, and Otoscopes.

The donated items were organized and shipped by the Administrative Secretary of PDNF Ms. Joyce Blaboe and coordinated and funded by the President, Ms Adelaide Okoree -Siaw and the entire executive board and members.

Dr. Jemima Kodua, Executive Member of PDNF, who presented the equipment to the various institutions at separate ceremonies, said the Foundation was made up of nurses practicing in various fields of nursing all over the United States.

She said it was also opened to retired and student nurses with a core mission of raising the standard of nursing in Ghana through effective teaching in nursing training institutions.

The vision of the Foundation which seeks to promote quality healthcare delivery, she said, was premised on service, alliance, volunteerism, and education (SAVE).

She recounted some health promotion programmes that the foundation had held across the country over the years, including health screening and donation of medical supplies since its establishment in 2021.

The group earlier in 2023 donated A1C monitors to the Volta region and Atua hospital in the Eastern region.

She said her outfit was committed to supporting stakeholders in the nursing fraternity to improve service delivery and raise standards in the noble profession.

The PDNF’s mission is to strengthen Nursing Education using evidence-based practices in Ghana and the local communities in the diaspora.

