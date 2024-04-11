Shun political violence, Keta Chief Imam cautions youth

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), April 11, GNA – Alhaji Klikor Abubakar, the Chief Imam at Keta Central Mosque in the Volta Region, has cautioned all Muslims and the youth to abstain from any form of violence during the 2024 general elections.

He said elections were meant to exercise one’s franchise and should not be a way of causing violence among people.

Alhaji Abubakr gave the advice in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency during this year’s Eid al-Fitr prayers at Keta Mosque to mark the end of the Ramadan (fasting) month.

The Chief Imam stated that the month-long period, which was on the theme: “Peace, Love, Unity, and Togetherness,” was to replenish the spiritual strength of all Muslims and to attract Allah’s blessings.

He stated that the youth should be very vigilant and must not allow themselves to be used by any politician to create chaos, confusion, and violence in the upcoming general elections.

“Islam is a calm and peaceful religion. We can’t afford to see any of our own being involved in any untoward situation that will bring our religion to disrepute.”

Alhaji Abubakar also urged all Ghanaians to embrace love, care, peace and help one another for peaceful coexistence.

He also appealed to stakeholders and the Government to as a matter of urgency put all necessary preparations for the 2024 general elections

Some Muslims GNA engaged, expressed joy for the successful 30-day fasting, and thanked Allah for a successful celebration.

