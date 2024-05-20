Black Bombers off to Bangkok for Olympic Games qualifiers

Accra, May 20, GNA – The national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers on Monday evening, departed Accra for Bangkok, Thailand, for the last qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The qualifiers slated for May 22, to June 4, would see the Bombers seeking a place in the global festival after failed attempts in Senegal and Italy earlier years.

Mr. Dauda Fuseini – Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) would lead the team of six male boxers and a female to pluck some Olympic slots after gaining experience in previous qualifiers.

Leading the team of boxers for qualifiers were Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey – Flyweight, Mohamed Amadu – Featherweight, Henry Malm – Light Middleweight, Joseph Commey – Light Welterweight, Jonathn Tetteh – Light Heavy weight, Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo – Super Heavy weight and Sathoud Ornella -Middleweight.

Coach Ofori Asare would be the technical lead of the team with assistance from Vincent Akai Nettey and Robertson Elvis.

Daniel Quartey would be the Team Physio with Edward Kwabene Asante as the Team Doctor.

GNA

