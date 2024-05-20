Hearts, Kotoko to battle in maiden Democracy Cup 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, May.20, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been selected by Parliament to battle in its maiden Democracy Cup instituted to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the legislature.

The game, set to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, would also see Members of Parliament lock horns with former Black Stars players in a curtain raiser, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, who made the announcement in Parliament, also disclosed that the winner of the Hearts vrs Kotoko game, would have the opportunity to play against United States-based club, DC United in Washington.

Parliament last year celebrated its 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1993.

This follows the coming into effect the 1992 Constitution and the return of the country into a democratic system of governance.

Mr. Bagbin said; “Due to the good works of this parliament, a few partners and stakeholders decided to support our work, and proposed to us the establishment of what they refer to us as the Democracy Cup, which would spice up the celebration of our 30th anniversary of the 1992 constitution and this parliament of the Fourth Republic”.

Other activities earmarked to commemorate the anniversary include parliamentary sittings and debate, peace walks and fun games.

GNA

