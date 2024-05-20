Lands and Mining Watch Ghana petitions President Akufo-Addo

Accra, May 20, GNA-The Lands and Mining Watch Ghana (LMWG), a civil society organisation dedicated to promoting responsible and sustainable mining practices, has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the Adamus Mining case.

That they believe will install the rule of law in the mining sector.

In a petition signed by Mr Solomon Owusu and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, the LMWG appealed to the government to assert its authority and fulfill its responsibilities to safeguard the Nation’s interest in the Mining sector.

“Transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law are essential for the sustainable management of Ghana’s natural resources and the equitable distribution of their benefits among all citizens.

“Mr. President, LMWG believes strongly that it is high time this issue is addressed to whip up confidence in our justice system, as well as promote proper mining practices in Ghana and protect Ghana’s 10% shares in the Adamus Resources.

“We urge your prompt intervention to address the environmental and social concerns surrounding this issue.

Adamus Mining, a company 90% owned by Adamus Australia and 10% owned by the Government of Ghana has been embroiled in a legal tussle after the purported sale of 90% of the company’s stake to Nguvu Mining Limited, a company registered in Mauritius was challenged on account that the person who signed the alleged share transfer agreement was not a Director or officer of the company hence lacked capacity to do so.

This culminated in a series of injunction applications which caused the Accra High Court to institute an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to steer the affairs of the company and manage the accrual of revenue until a final determination of the matter.

“However, in an act of flagrant disregard for the court’s directives, Nguvu Mines the company purported to have purchased the 90% stake in the Adamus Mines are shipping gold mined by the company without the approval of the duly appointed IMC”.

The statement said the Interim Management Committee (IMC) which was formed by the Accra High Court of Justice (Commercial Division 7), on March 1, 2024, to direct the Management of Adamus Resources Limited was continuously being prevented from executing its mandate as per the court ruling.

“There have been instances of the Ghana police service providing security to the IMC on trips to the company’s headquarters at Airport residential only for the police to withdraw their services at the eleventh hour due to as they put it “orders from above”.

There are also several allegations of influential political figures interfering in the work of the IMC and thwarting their efforts.

“Mr. President, we are appalled by the revelation that Angela List, in collaboration with select individuals from political and security circles are orchestrating a bold and illegal move to export gold valued allegedly at over 7 million USD from Adamus Resources.

“Owing to these interferences, we deem it imperious to petition the presidency as a civil society organization since the government of Ghana owes Ghanaians a duty to protect the state’s shares, particularly its substantial 10 percent stake in Adamus Resources”.

GNA

