Muslims in Hohoe mark Eid al-Fitr with prayers  

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), April 11, GNA – Muslims in Hohoe have marked this year’s Eid al-Fitr with prayers at the Hohoe Adabraka English-Arabic Basic School Park.

Eid al-Fitr, also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a religious day celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of a month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Hamidu, the Hohoe Municipal Deputy Chief Imam, who led the prayers, said the season was about joy during and after Ramadan and were grateful to Allah for mercies.

He called on all to continue to give alms to the needy and do good.

Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Hohoe National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, noted that the prayers of the Muslim community had contributed to the peace of the nation.

He called on them to pray for him and the entire nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Tsekpo said the Zongo Community was dear to him and planned to institute a fund that would cater for educational need of Muslims.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fredrick Kofi Blagodzi, Volta North Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, commended the Muslims for the peaceful coexistence among themselves and other religious bodies and urged them to continue.

He said the Police were ready to provide any assistance to them with the peace of the Municipality, region and nation as a whole.

The Hohoe Branch of the Hope in Christ Outreach, as part of the Eid al-Fitr celebration, presented 77 packs of assorted soft drinks to Muslim widows.

Evangelist Jeremiah Brempong, leading the donation, said the Ministry preached the gospel of peace to all nationwide.

He said the Ministry undertook such gestures annually to help the needy in society.

Sarki Tajudin Mairiga, Zongo Chief of Hohoe, on behalf of the Municipal Imam, expressed gratitude to all for their concern and gesture towards Muslims in the Municipality.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

