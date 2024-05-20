Nursing and Midwifery Council to announce new fees, charges May 22

Accra, May 20, GNA – The Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council says it will announce new fees and charges effective Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, May 20, it indicated that the fee for foreign verification was still under review, adding that “the amended fee will be communicated soon”.

“The effective date for the revocation and implementation of the newly Approved Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulatlons, 2024 (L.I. 2481) is Wednesday, May 22, 2024,” the statement said.

It explained that the decision was arrived at a meeting held on May 15, where the 15th Governing Board of the Council agreed to implement the newly approved fees and charges with the exception of that of the foreign verification.

“The Nursing and Midwifery Council remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of training and practice of Nursing and Midwifery for the benefit of the public,” the statement added.

GNA

