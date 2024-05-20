NPP congratulates Daniel Machator on his approval as Oti Regional Minister 

By Patience Tawiah, GNA

Nkwanta (O/R), May 20, GNA – The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region has congratulated Mr Daniel Machator, a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (Rtd), on his approval as the Oti Regional Minister, pending his swearing-in by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The confirmation on Friday comes months after his nomination by the President and vetting by Parliament.

Mr Akpabeh Jonathan Manu, the Oti Regional Secretary of the Party, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the confirmation was a testament to Mr Machator’s dedication to public service and commitment to the development of the Oti Region.

“With your wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors, we are confident that you will lead the region to greater heights,” he said.

“As Regional Minister, you will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of government policies and programmes in the Oti Region. You will also be tasked with fostering economic development, improving infrastructure, and promoting social cohesion.”

Mr Manu said the Party was impressed with the Minister’s track record of working collaboratively with stakeholders to achieve common goals, adding that such skills would be invaluable in addressing challenges, unlocking potentials, and bringing transformation to the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

