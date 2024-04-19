G7 chides Iran and warns against escalation, reaffirms Ukraine help

Capri, Apr. 19, (dpa/GNA) – The Group of Seven (G7) condemned Iran for its attacks on Israel and general behaviour on Friday but also called on both parties to de-escalate amid reports of Israeli retaliation.

A meeting of foreign ministers from the group of industrialized democracies had been under way on the Italian island of Capri since Wednesday.

A communique to mark the end of the meeting said: “In light of reports of strikes on April 19, we urge all parties to work

to prevent further escalation. The G7 will continue to work to this end.

“We call on all parties, both in the region and beyond, to offer their positive contribution to this collective effort.”

Italy currently chairs the G7 group. Other members are the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and Germany.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken personally called for “de-escalation” in comments to reporters but did not confirm US media reports that at least one Israeli missile had hit Iran early Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened retaliation after Iran fired around 300 drones and missiles at the Jewish state at the weekend, although most were shot down by Israel and allies.

That attack was Iran’s response to Israel allegedly killing two Tehran generals in the Iranian embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1.

The G7 statement focused mostly on Iran being a belligerent and it did not name Israel when appealing for calm.

“We…condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel of April 13-14, which Israel defeated with the help of its partners. This was a dangerous escalation,” it said.

Prior to Iran’s attack, Israel had been coming under pressure from G7 powers for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has been waging war to try to root out Hamas militants it blames for a terrorist attack inside Israel in October.

Over 1,200 people were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas and other Islamist groups. The Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza says over 33,000 civilians have been killed in the Israeli bombardment.

Even when discussing Gaza, the G7 communique framed the conflict and other proxy conflicts in the Middle East through the prism of Iran.

“We call on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah,” it said.

“Iran’s continued provision of arms and related material to the (Yemeni) Houthis…are dangerously increasing tensions.”

The G7 foreign ministers also reiterated their determination that Iran must never develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

As for another major war, the G7 invoked Iran again as it maintained steadfast support for Ukraine over two years after Russia’s invasion.

“We are extremely concerned by reports that Iran is considering transferring ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia. We call on Iran not to do so, as it would represent a substantive material escalation in its support for Russia’s war,” it said.

“Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related

technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond in a swift and coordinated manner, including with new and significant measures against Iran.”

A separate statement on Ukraine reaffirmed the G7’s “unwavering determination” to support Ukraine in its fight with Russia “within its internationally recognized borders,” implying the West is in no mood to countenance Moscow keeping any seized Ukraine land.

The G7 foreign ministers also agreed to continue to deepen partnerships with African countries and help end prolonged conflicts there while working to assist with the problem of enforced migration.

In a broadside at China, the G7 also reiterated “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific” but said it recognized “the importance of constructive and stable relations” with Beijing, while condemning North Korea aggression.

