NGO educates public to demand responsible service delivery

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), April 19, GNA – Africa Disability Institute (ADI), formerly Voice Ghana has sensitised residents of Keta to demand accountability from state institutions for quality service delivery.

The community engagement held at the Keta Market square on Thursday formed part of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO’s) newly launched programme, Ghana Performance Accountability Activity.

It aims at strengthening civil society oversight responsibility and feedback on government performance in public service delivery in Ghana.

The project, which focuses on education, health, fisheries, agriculture, Water Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) is being implemented in collaboration with state ministries, agencies, district assemblies, civil society organisations and NGOs.

Madam Cynthia Mensah, Project Officer, ADI in her address, explained the aims of the programme.

“Some objectives of this programme are to increase citizens’ demand for responsible service delivery and improve the efficiency of government service delivery by promoting more rigorous regulatory standards and good government capacity,” she added.

Madam Suzzy Sogbaka, Monitoring and Evaluation officer, ADI, charged the people to be responsible for things done in their communities and demand accountability from authorities using decorum.

“How do we demand accountability matters? As people, we must establish how we engage government authorities; your way of asking these questions should be decorum and polite to get the right response from the service providers.

‘’It is a two-way affair where we entreat you citizens to demand accountability and also prompt the service provider usually government, to also be responsible in their service deliveries.”

She encouraged people to engage their political and opinion leaders in the community and use the media for desired results.

The 5-year project is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Democracy International and currently being implemented in 70 districts across 10 regions including Central, Savannah, Upper West, Upper East, Oti, Western, Eastern, North East, Western North and Volta Regions.

South Tongu, Ho West, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Ketu South and Keta are beneficiary districts in the Volta Region.

Anyako, Atiavi, Lawoshime, Vodza and Keta Central are beneficiary communities within Keta Municipal with their focus on Education, Water, Sanitation health and Hygiene.

Present at the meeting were, leadership of Keta Youth Association, Mr Gabriel Dzikunu, Assembly member for the area, Mr Charles Adadevoh, Unit Committee Secretary and Mr Seyram Kwawukumey, Unit Committee Chairman who thanked the team and asked them to be making periodic visits to the community for such education.

GNA

